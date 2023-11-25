Gov Aliyu Directs Immediate Renovation Of Razed Shagari’s House

The Sokoto State Government on Saturday directed the general renovation of the first residence of former President Aliyu Shehu Shagari which was last week burnt down by a fire.

The State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu gave the directive shortly after visiting the burnt house at Gobirawa area in Sokoto to assess the extent of damage caused by the fire incident Saturday evening.

Aliyu who described the inferno as catastrophic and unfortunate, described the burnt house as historic not only to Sokoto State but the country as a whole.

“To us, this house is of great historical importance being the first residence of the former Nigeria’s first democratically — elected President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari.

“Its like a historical monument to the upcoming generation, therefore, we’ll renovate this house.”

The governor commiserated with the family of the late President over the inferno and prayed Almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of the disaster.

While thanking the Almighty Allah that no life was lost in the inferno, and appealed to the family to see it as an act of God.

It could be recalled that the former President’s residence was razed down by fire on the 18th of this month,leading to the loss of many properties.

Governor Aliyu was taken round the affected portion of the burnt house by some of the family members of the former President.

He was accompanied on the visit by the APC leader in the State,Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, his Deputy, Kabiru Kware, State APC Chairmam, Isa Saddiq Achida,Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers and Special Assistants, among others.