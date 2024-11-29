Gov Aliyu Determined To Make Sokoto Better – Maccido

Share

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Maccido, has said Governor Aliyu Ahmed’s administration is determined to deliver the gains of democracy to the people of the state.

Maccido made this known in his nine-point agenda, saying Governor Aliyu would make the state better and improve the quality of life of the people.

According to him, in spite of distractions from the opposition, the governor is focused on the task of leaving indelible marks on the life of Sokoto state.

Maccido, who was speaking on the background of several developmental projects embarked upon by the governor, said the opposition can not derail the governor’s vision.

“To be honest with you and indeed Nigerians, I have not seen any governor, since our father and leader, who is committed to improving the quality of life of the people like Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

“He might be young but he is determined to make a difference in governance and like the accountant that he is, he is very prudent with the resources of the state; he insists on value for money and he consults widely and is very decisive,” he said.

Maccido commended the cordial working relationship between the governor and his deputy in spite of the constitutionally enormous powers of the governor on matters of the state. He said the governor was treating his deputy with utmost courtesy.

“The deputy governor is in charge of the Ministry for Works. Our deputy governor is not a spare tyre,” Maccido said, adding that Governor Aliyu was

committed to making the state better.

“I agreed to serve under Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto because I believe in his capacity to deliver the goods. He is committed and passionate about our dear state, and he hasn’t disappointed me.

“I am not in any way assessing him, but saying what I know as a member of the Sokoto State Executive Council which debates policies and approves contracts.

“Normally, the first year of an administration is for laying the foundation for projects and not for the commissioning of projects.

“But the governor has commissioned so many projects so far. First, he was determined to restore hope because he understood that the state had suffered from a lack of governance.

“There was an urgent need to deliver dividends of democracy in Sokoto State. So, after the 2019 election, he stayed back in Sokoto to rebuild. He was always with his people, and that helped him understand the problems that he is now addressing. ”

Maccido further said that Governor Aliyu constantly reviews the impact of any policy from the perspective of how it would benefit the people, adding that this has helped the governor to create a people-centric government.

“This is why he spent heavily in procuring trailer loads of rice and fertilizers that were distributed free of charge to the good people of Sokoto State.

“The end objective is the improvement in the quality of their lives.

“He would rather spend the resources of the state on the people than use them for hiring private jets.

“And being an accountant he knows that the government would ultimately benefit from what might look like waste in better health for the people, which would invariably mean less visits to the hospital and other spin-offs like an increase in internally generated revenue.

“The Governor has positively touched every part of the state with projects and every sector as he promised during the campaign,” Maccido added.

Share

Please follow and like us: