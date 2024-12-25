Gov Aliyu Creates Two New Ministries: Transportation, Skills Acquisition

Share

Sokoto State Government has announced the creation of two new ministries that is Transportation and Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneur Development.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu made this announcement during a special meeting with commissioners and special advisers at the Government House Chamber in Sokoto.

According to Governor Aliyu, these ministries will enhance the state’s capacity to deliver services and address key priorities.

The Transportation Ministry will adopt a new transportation system with a significant budget allocation, covering inter and intra-state transportation, and purchasing heavy-duty vehicles.

The Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneur Development Ministry will focus on creating jobs among the population, particularly youths and civil servants.

It will also implement one of the state’s nine-point innovation agendas.

Governor Aliyu emphasized the importance of remaining focused and steadfast, reminding commissioners and special advisers that their positions are not permanent and may be reassigned as needed.

He said with the recent exit of five commissioners, new appointments will be made, followed by transfers and postings.

The governor described the meeting as historic, marking the first of its kind in the present administration.

He expressed gratitude to each member for their contributions to the state’s success, achieved through hard work and innovative ideas.

