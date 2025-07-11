Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to his Edo State counterpart, Governor Monday Okpebholo, following the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming his election as the duly elected Governor of Edo State.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, Governor Aliyu described the apex court’s decision as a resounding victory for the people of Edo State and a significant milestone for Nigeria’s democratic process.

“The Supreme Court’s dismissal of Ighodalo’s appeal for lack of merit clearly demonstrates the independence of our judiciary and its steadfast commitment to upholding justice,” Governor Aliyu stated.

He further hailed the ruling as a triumph not just for Governor Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), but for all Nigerians who believe in the rule of law.

“On behalf of the good people of Sokoto State, I congratulate my colleague and brother, Governor Monday Okpebholo, on this well-deserved victory,” he said. “This is a victory for the entire APC family and for all well-meaning Nigerians.”

Governor Aliyu also urged Governor Okpebholo to remain focused on fulfilling his campaign promises and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Edo State.

He concluded by wishing him a successful and impactful tenure in office.