Governor Ahmed Aliyu has officially commissioned the Tamaje Water Scheme, one of six critical water infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing water supply across Sokoto State.

The Tamaje scheme, alongside five others—Old Airport, Gagi, Mana, Runjin Sambo, and Ruga Liman—is part of a N14.1 billion investment to improve urban water distribution, promote public health, and ensure environmental sustainability. Collectively, the projects are expected to deliver 40 million gallons of water daily, with the Tamaje facility alone contributing 3 million gallons per day.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Sokoto, Governor Aliyu highlighted the growing water demands driven by the rapid expansion of the city, noting that the initiative represents a critical response to those needs.

“We are committed to delivering clean and safe water to every citizen of Sokoto State. Access to potable water is not just a necessity—it is a basic human right and a key driver of public health and economic growth,” he said.

Governor Aliyu welcomed Edo State Governor, His Excellency Monday Okpebholo, who joined him to commission the project. “We remain very grateful to you, sir,” Aliyu said, acknowledging the symbolic importance of the event.

He also paid tribute to his predecessor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, under whose administration the water scheme was initiated.

“Today, we build on that foundation to ensure continuity, progress, and sustainability in service to our people,” Aliyu stated. “This administration is a continuation of Governor Wamakko’s government, and we are determined to build on what he started.”

Aliyu affirmed that his administration will continue to monitor the completion of the remaining projects, adding that significant steps are being taken to revamp the Sokoto State Water Board and improve power supply to water facilities to enhance performance and reliability.

The Governor called on residents of the benefiting communities to take ownership of the infrastructure and protect it from vandalism.

“Protect this infrastructure from unpatriotic individuals. See this facility as your own and safeguard it at all times,” he urged.

He assured that the state government would carry out routine maintenance and collaborate with stakeholders to sustain water supply systems.

Governor Aliyu also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, pledging Sokoto’s continued support for his administration. “We in Sokoto State remain solidly behind your administration and assure you of our unflinching support,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Okpebholo praised Aliyu’s leadership and noted that the water projects align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, commending the Sokoto Governor for focusing on people-centered development.