Gov Aliyu Commissions N’West Varsity Teaching Hospital

The Sokoto State healthcare sector has achieved a significant milestone with the commissioning of the North-West University Teaching Hospital by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

This development is set to transform the state into a national hub for quality healthcare services.

The ultra-modern hospital, founded by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko during his tenure as governor, is the first of its kind in the North-West geopolitical zone.

Its establishment follows the Federal Executive Council’s approval granted in May 2025.

During the commissioning ceremony, Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to partnering with North-West University to enhance healthcare delivery in Sokoto State.

He noted that the hospital would reduce the community’s dependence on Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto for health course admissions and help minimize medical tourism.

The governor praised Senator Wamakko for his monumental contributions to the development of healthcare services in the state, saying:

“The legacy of these achievements will be cherished by generations to come.”

He urged the hospital’s management and staff to maintain high standards of professionalism and ensure efficient use of the state-of-the-art equipment.

Governor Aliyu also announced that the state government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) to facilitate service delivery and internship opportunities for medical students.

In his remarks, Senator Wamakko, founder and proprietor of North-West University, commended Governor Aliyu for his continued efforts in advancing critical sectors of the state.

He assured attendees that the new hospital would cater to the needs of ordinary Nigerians and eliminate the need for patients to travel abroad for complex medical procedures.

The Vice Chancellor of North-West University, Professor Mukhtar Umar Bunza, expressed gratitude to the Federal Executive Council for granting a full-scale operational license to the institution. He also commended Senator Wamakko for his unwavering dedication to the project and revealed plans to establish collaborations with local and international universities.

The commissioning of the teaching hospital marks a pivotal moment in the institution’s history and a major leap forward for the healthcare landscape of Sokoto State and the North-West region.