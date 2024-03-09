Gov Aliyu Commissions 2,596 Protection Guard To Tackle Security Challenges In Sokoto

Sokoto State Government has unveiled no fewer than 2,596 Security Community Guard Corps to curtail insecurity challenges bedevilling the state.

Commissioning the corps members, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said his administration remains resolute towards addressing insecurity occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes fast threatening the peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in the state.

While noted that the issue of security was a fundamental and critical aspect of his government’s 9 9-point smart agenda.

Aliyu who reviewed the parade mounted by the 2,596 guards at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto said the initiative was informed by the serial concerns and security challenges being witnessed across the state as a result of banditry and kidnapping activities.

According to him, the security situation has become so alarming and threatening with massive loss of lives and displacement of people from their homes.

” This took us to the level where we are today. The guards will complement the strategic role of conventional forces by driving effective and efficient community policing through information gathering.

” We have provided 30 brand new Hilux vehicles and 800 motorcycles to support their operation in order to restore peace, especially in more affected areas”, he said.

He noted that the conventional security forces were overstretched by security challenges stressing that all hands must be on deck to collectively tackle the trend in the region.

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Katsina State and Chairman of Northwest Governor’s Forum, Umar Dikko Radda said governors of the region were committed to the course of tackling the menace of insecurity.

Radda stated that the issues of security, agriculture and economy were the focus of the governors in the region stressing that ” the issue of security has become a remarkable focus across the northern region.

” We will do everything humanly possible to restore peace in this part of the country.

” I would like to call on the FG and President Tinubu to support our initiatives. I am sure he is capable of doing that and he will”, Radda said.

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, noted that insecurity had caused gross underdevelopment, poverty and fighting among citizens in the region.

He also described the situation as a phenomenon which affects all and must be tackled by all irrespective of differences.

He said the issue of insecurity has affected Nigerians assuring that the traditional institution must support actions that will bring peace to the people and must find out the genesis and analyse the kind of approach to ending it once and for all.

The Sultan also stressed the need for a thorough examination of the use of kinetic or non-kinetic approaches. Not killing anyone unjustly.

On his part, the Special Guest of Honour, a former NSA, General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (rtd) said concerted efforts must be made to eliminate all acts of banditry and terrorism he described as serious challenges to the development of the country.

He observed that the six geo-political zones were fast characterised by one form of crime or the other that had stagnated development, peace and unity.

” In the northeast, we see terrorism, Northwest, banditry, North Central, farmers-herders clash, Southeast, Secessionists, South-South, militancy and South West with sundry crimes”.

No fewer than 7 Northern Governors including Kebbi, Zamfara, Kano, Plateau, Benue, Bauchi and Katsina states attended Sokoto and witnessed the formal graduation and passing out ceremony of the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps.