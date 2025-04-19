Gov Aliyu Commends Education Commissioners For Improved School Supervision

Share

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has commended the Commissioners for Basic and Secondary Education, Ahmed Ala, and Science and Technology, Attahiru Ahmed Sifawa, for their effective supervision of schools across the State.

Governor Aliyu gave the commendation while declaring open the second State Executive Council meeting for the year 2025.

According to him, the efforts of the two commissioners have positively transformed the education landscape in the state, with principals and teachers now becoming more punctual and committed to their duties.

“I commend you very well for the commitment and dedication you are showing, which has started yielding positive results in our efforts to reposition the education sector. Please, keep it up.

“Because of your unscheduled visits to schools, teachers now report to work by 7:00 a.m. and stay until the official closing hours,” the governor stated.

He also urged other members of the State Executive Council to emulate the dedication of the two commissioners in the interest of the even socio-economic development and prosperity of the State.

Governor Aliyu reassured the people of Sokoto State of his administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering the much-needed dividends of democracy to every part of the State.

He noted that his administration had so far impacted all the key sectors of development, including security, healthcare, religious affairs, the economy, youth empowerment, education, water supply, environmental sanitation and protection, infrastructure, and agriculture, among others.

The governor thanked the people of the State for their continued support and fervent prayers, which he said had greatly contributed to the successes recorded so far.

He also vowed to sustain the people-oriented projects initiated by his administration, stressing the need for all stakeholders to safeguard them at all times.

Governor Aliyu further appreciated the members of the Executive Council for their sustained commitment toward achieving his administration’s nine-point SMART agenda.

Share