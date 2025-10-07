Gov Aliyu Charges 483 New Police Constables To Uphold Ethics, Integrity

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has charged 483 newly graduated police clonstables to uphold the ethics and values of the Nigeria Police Force.

Aliyu gave the charge at the passing-out parade of the 2022/2023 recruit constables held at the Police Training School, Farfaru, Sokoto.

The Governor stressed the need for the new officers to be guided by integrity, fairness, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties. He urged them to shun corruption, indiscipline, and misconduct, and to remain impartial, just, and humane in their interactions with the public.

Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the police and other security agencies with the necessary tools to safeguard lives and property across the state.

Speaking through his Deputy, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir, the Governor congratulated the new officers on their successful completion of training and urged them to serve with courage, honour, and integrity.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10, AIG Gyogon A. Grimah, who represented the Inspector General of Police, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 30,000 police constables nationwide. He said the gesture reflects the President’s commitment to enhancing security under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Police Training School, ACP Muhammad Kudu Haruna, disclosed that the 483 constables, drawn from Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States, underwent intensive training before passing out. He urged them to defend lives, property, and human rights, and to remain disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

Kudu noted that the training came with challenges, as some recruits required close supervision to comply with regulations. A few were involved in misconduct, including one who absconded for 29 days and another involved in “shameful practices.”

He expressed concern over the low representation of women in the police force in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States. Out of the 483 graduating officers, only eight were women.

While Kebbi State was making efforts to increase female participation, Sokoto and Zamfara had very few female recruits. The Commandant urged massive enlightenment campaigns to encourage parents and guardians to allow their wards, especially women, to join the police.

“We want women police, at least one from each local government area,” he stated.