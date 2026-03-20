The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has urged Muslims across the state to sustain the spirit of charity demonstrated during the holy month of Ramadan by continuing to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) even after the fasting period.

Governor Aliyu reminded well-to-do individuals that Islam strongly encourages assisting the less privileged, noting that such acts strengthen Islamic brotherhood and promote love and unity between the rich and the poor.

He emphasized that internally displaced persons require continuous support from well-meaning citizens to complement the efforts of the state government in improving their living conditions.

Statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, the Director General, Media and Publicity

Government House, the Governor made the appeal in his Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslims following the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast

The Governor noted that since assuming office, his administration has been providing sustained support to security agencies to tackle the menace of banditry, which has led to the displacement of several communities, particularly in the eastern parts of the state.

According to him, the state government has also introduced measures aimed at improving the welfare of people living in IDP camps.

He disclosed that 100 houses have already been constructed for displaced persons at Illela Local Government Area, adding that more houses will be built for IDPs in other parts of the state.

“The state government has also been providing food and other forms of assistance to various IDP camps within the metropolis and beyond,” the Governor stated.

“We have seen how well-to-do individuals in the state have complemented the government’s efforts by providing food and other support to our IDPs during this year’s fast, which is highly commendable,” he added.

Governor Aliyu stressed the need for affluent members of society to continue supporting vulnerable groups in order to complement the government’s efforts at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.

“In the past two years, we have disbursed hundreds of millions of naira and distributed food items and clothing materials to the physically challenged, widows, orphans, internally displaced persons, and other needy citizens across the state,” he said.

He explained that this intervention is in addition to the various forms of support provided to Imams, Deputy Imams, Muazzins, and Islamic preachers across the state to promote the teaching of Islamic values and ideals.

“We will continue to support Islamic propagation to ensure that the true ideals of Islam are taught in every nook and cranny of the state,” the Governor added.

Governor Aliyu also assured the people of Sokoto State of his administration’s continued commitment to executing meaningful projects that will transform the state, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and urban renewal.

He therefore called for sustained support from the people to enable his administration to fully implement its 9-Point Smart Innovative Agenda for the development of the state.

The Governor also urged citizens to continue praying for lasting peace and harmonious coexistence in Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a joyful Eid-el-Fitr celebration, Governor Aliyu appealed to the people of the state to continue offering constructive advice and support to his administration in its efforts to build a better Sokoto State.