Gov Aliyu Calls For Collective Action To Drive Economy Growth, Social Progress

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has stressed the importance of collective efforts in driving the state’s economic and social progress.

In his opening remarks, the Governor expressed gratitude to council members for their unwavering support of the current administration.

Aliyu highlighted the success of the state’s unique program, which sells rice and other food items at highly subsidized rates across 23 local government areas.

This initiative aims to provide relief to citizens following the fuel subsidy removal and fluctuations in the naira’s value, which significantly impacted purchasing power.

The governor assured that his administration will continue to introduce programs addressing local problems.

However, he emphasized the need for ongoing public support and prayers for the administration’s success, enabling the state to achieve its objectives and become more competitive across all economic sectors.

According to the governor by working together, Sokoto State can overcome current challenges and achieve sustainable growth and development.

