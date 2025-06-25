Gov Aliyu Breaks Ground For 500-Unit Luxury Estate Near Sokoto New City

Share

In a bold move to address the housing deficit in Sokoto State, Governor Ahmed Aliyu has laid the foundation stone for a ₦22 billion luxury housing estate comprising 500 residential units.

The ceremony, held near the fast-developing Sokoto New City, marked a significant milestone in the administration’s effort to provide affordable and quality housing for residents.

The project, set to be completed within 12 months, will consist of 300 three-bedroom and 200 four-bedroom flats. It is being executed in partnership with Teamwork Construction Company Nigeria Limited and is intended to support the state’s growing population and improve access to modern, livable housing—particularly for civil servants and low-income earners.

“This initiative is a collective response to the housing challenge confronting both public and private sectors across the nation,” Governor Aliyu said at the launch. “It is our commitment to development, equity, and uplifting our people through sustainable housing solutions.”

He noted that upon assuming office, the state lacked its own housing infrastructure, prompting swift action to close the gap. This included initiating the construction of the new estate at Wajake village in Wamakko Local Government Area, and completing 500 housing units at Gidan Salanke—a legacy project of former Governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

In addition, the Sokoto State Government recently acquired 130 housing units at Kwannawa from the Federal Ministry of Housing, expanding its portfolio of state-owned properties aimed at increasing homeownership rates.

Under a planned owner-occupier arrangement, the new units will be sold to civil servants and other qualified residents at subsidized rates, creating a path to homeownership for many who might otherwise be excluded from the property market.

Governor Aliyu also urged the contractors to adhere strictly to quality standards and complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.

The foundation-laying ceremony was attended by the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, who performed the symbolic commencement of construction. Governor Ododo lauded the initiative, describing it as both visionary and essential to societal advancement.

“Investment in housing is not just a necessity; it’s a catalyst for growth and prosperity,” Ododo stated. “This project will not only provide shelter but also stimulate economic opportunities and elevate the standard of living in Sokoto.”

Also present at the event was the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, who praised the state government’s efforts in prioritizing the welfare of its citizens. He called on other Nigerian governors to emulate the Sokoto model in addressing the nation’s housing crisis.

“This is a commendable step toward alleviating hardship,” the Sultan said. “Governments must focus on the well-being of their people.”

As the project coincides with Governor Aliyu’s second anniversary in office, the housing development serves as both a legacy project and a tangible demonstration of his administration’s commitment to socioeconomic transformation in Sokoto State.

