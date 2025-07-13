Gov Aliyu, Beacon Of Hope, Support For Students – FOSOSSA

The Federated Organization of Sokoto State Students’ Association (FOSOSSA) has described Governor Ahmed Aliyu as a beacon of hope and unwavering support for students in the state.

The President of the Association, Comrade Yusuf Sabiu, also known as “No Revenge,” made the statement during a press conference marking the second anniversary of Governor Aliyu’s administration, held at the NUJ Press Centre along Zuru Road, Sokoto, on Sunday.

Sabiu noted that the gathering was not only to celebrate the governor’s achievements, but also to reaffirm the students’ solidarity and commitment to building a peaceful, educated, and prosperous Sokoto State.

He said Governor Aliyu has consistently demonstrated strong commitment to the welfare of students through his philanthropic gestures and dynamic leadership. According to him, some of the governor’s notable interventions include the release of funds for restoring electricity in all state-owned tertiary institutions, payment of over ₦3 billion in student debts within Nigeria, and the settlement of tuition fees for Sokoto State students studying abroad. These efforts, he said, have provided critical relief and enabled many students to continue their education seamlessly.

Sabiu also highlighted other key interventions by the governor. These include the repair of water pump systems at Shehu Shagari College of Education and Sokoto State University; provision of funds for programme accreditation at both institutions; production of over 10,000 NCE certificates at SSCOE, allowing students to further their education elsewhere; and the release of funds for the purchase and distribution of JAMB and Direct Entry forms, as well as for pre-JAMB training for prospective candidates, described as the first of its kind in the state.

In addition, the governor approved contracts for the repair of educational structures damaged by natural disasters, and commenced the construction of a 400x500m land extension allocated to Shehu Shagari College of Education.

Speaking on behalf of Sokoto State students across Nigeria and beyond, Sabiu congratulated Governor Aliyu on what he described as two years of purposeful and student-friendly leadership. He also extended appreciation to Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Salame, the Special Adviser on Students’ Matters, for his unwavering dedication and support for student welfare and progress.

According to Sabiu, the support of the governor and his team has been instrumental in driving educational empowerment, peace, and unity among the youth of Sokoto State.