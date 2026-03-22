Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has pledged to maintain an open, transparent, and inclusive government that respects the views and aspirations of all citizens.

This commitment is part of his efforts to promote unity and sustainable development in the state.

Governor Aliyu made this declaration when he received the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Haruna S. Adiya, and party members during this year’s Eid el-Fitr Sallah celebration at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodge, Government House, Sokoto.

The governor emphasised that his administration remains committed to involving every segment of society in the decision-making process, noting that inclusive governance is key to achieving lasting peace and progress.

He assured that policies and programmes under his leadership would continue to reflect the needs and aspirations of the people.

Governor Aliyu reiterated his administration’s focus on improving critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

He added that deliberate efforts are being made to enhance public service delivery and strengthen institutions across the state.

He noted that Sokoto’s position as the Seat of the Caliphate places a responsibility on the government to uphold its legacy of justice, peace, and moral leadership.

Governor Aliyu called on citizens to sustain the values imbibed during Ramadan, including patience, sacrifice, and compassion, stressing that these virtues are essential for building a harmonious and progressive society.

He prayed for continued peace, stability, and prosperity in Sokoto State and Nigeria.

Earlier, APC State Chairman, Haruna S. Adiya, said the visit was to congratulate the governor on the successful completion of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

He described the occasion as an opportunity to reaffirm the party’s loyalty and support for the administration.

Adiya commended the governor’s leadership style, noting that his policies and programmes are yielding positive results across various sectors.

He prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom, and good health for the governor.

The APC chairman expressed confidence in the unity and strength of the party and prayed for its success in the 2027 general elections.

He urged members to remain committed and supportive of the government’s development agenda.

The visit was part of the traditional Sallah homage, where political leaders and stakeholders pay courtesy visits to the governor to celebrate and exchange goodwill.