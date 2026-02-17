Gov. Aliyu Approves Appointment Of Sultanate Senior Councillor, 26 District Heads

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Bello Danbaba as Magajin Garin Sokoto, as recommended by the Sultanate Council.

The governor also approved the appointment of 26 others as district heads to fill vacant positions across various local government areas.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the office of the Director-General to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Comrade Abubakar Bawa.

The statement added that the governor approved the appointments based on recommendations from the Sultanate Council.

Those appointed include Alhaji Abubakar Umar Dogondaji as Sarkin Yamma Dogondaji, Alhaji Abdullahi Sa’idu Sifawa as Sarkin Kudun Sifawa, Alhaji Sani Bello Bingaji as Sarkin Kabin Yabo, and Alhaji Usman Dansarki as Sarkin Yakin Binji, among others.

The formal turbaning ceremony will be performed by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on a date to be announced.