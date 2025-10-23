Gov Aliyu Approves 2025 Budget Virement

The Sokoto State Government has approved a budget virement within the existing ₦526 billion 2025 budget as part of strategic efforts to enhance the welfare of citizens and promote sustainable development across the state.

Presiding over the 12th Regular Executive Council Meeting for the year, Governor Ahmed Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a more economically vibrant Sokoto through key reforms and development initiatives.

Governor Aliyu explained that the budget reallocation was designed to strengthen investment in critical infrastructure, essential services, and operational efficiency — without increasing the overall budget size.

“I want to reassure you of our determination to ensure a new Sokoto State that our generation and those yet unborn would be proud of,” he said.

“We will continue to prioritize infrastructural and human development as part of our overall efforts to advance our dear state,” he added.

The governor also reiterated his commitment to addressing security challenges through continued collaboration with security agencies, emphasizing that peace and stability remain central to his administration’s agenda.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure peaceful coexistence and lasting peace in our dear state,” he stated.

Governor Aliyu commended members of the State Executive Council for their contributions to the government’s successes and expressed gratitude to the people of Sokoto for their sustained support and prayers.

He also urged continued cooperation from citizens to help achieve the administration’s development goals.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Aminu Iya, said the virement would focus on funding capital projects that directly impact the lives of residents.

He disclosed that the state’s budget performance currently stands at 75 percent, the highest in Sokoto’s history.

According to him, the Council approved several key projects, including: Construction of a workshop for the Sokoto State Transport Authority; Allocation of ₦75.257 million for the maintenance of state-owned transport vehicles; and Purchase of operational vehicles for the Ministry of Finance.

In the education sector, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof. Ladan Ahmad Ala, announced the approval of ₦930 million for the procurement of 15,000 tables and chairs for basic and secondary schools. The project will benefit 1,000 classrooms, each accommodating 45 students.

Prof. Ala said the initiative will significantly improve the learning environment and the overall quality of education in the state.