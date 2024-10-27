Gov Aliyu Announces Completion Of 33 Township Roads, 51 Near Completion

Share

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu on Sunday announced that his administration has so far constructed and commissioned over 80 different township roads within Sokoto metropolis alone.

He stated this at the flag off of the 1,068 kilometer Illela-Badagry road project awarded by the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, the Press Secretary to the Governor further said that additional 41 township roads are currently being constructed in Sokoto North and South Local Government Areas.

He said, “We are also planning to construct more township roads across Sokoto metropolis so that by the time we leave office, the city would have enjoyed potholes-free roads.”

According to the Governor, when he took over the affairs of the state, all the major township roads were in a very bad condition begging for attention.

“The same thing also applied to all our major roundabouts which were full of potholes, making them very unmotorable to road users.

“Alhamdullah, all these have now become history as road users now enjoy smooth drive in the city,” he added.

On rural roads,Gov. Aliyu said

a number of inter -local government and rural roads had been completed while others are at various stages of completion.

The projects, according to him, are meant to open up remote areas and also provide them access to urban areas especially during harvest time.

The Governor further said Sokoto State being an agrarian community deserves better roads especially in the rural areas where cash and food crops are cultivated all-year round.

“By embarking on rural roads projects, we are also paving way for our farmers to easily move their farm produce to the markets.

“We have awarded contracts for inter- local governments and rural roads covering 168.88 kilometers asphalt and another 187 kilometers of feeder roads across the state, most of which had been completed, while others are at various stages of completion,” Aliyu added.

Some of these roads, according to him,are; Huci-Gidan Kamba-Lugu junction, Wurno-Kwargaba-Sabon Gari, Goronyo Kirare, Wurno -Tunga- Kagara-Gidan Bango.

Others are Prison Yard-Yagawal-Nabaguda-Dogon Daji, Birnin Kebbi main road-Hurumi-Gidan Faruku, Gurmun Gawo – Garko-Mazangari-Kunkumi, Abbatoir-Hurumi-Lukuyawa as well as Kaurar Mido Kaurar Miyo-Abdussalm-Sifawa roads.

All these, he said, are part of deliberate efforts to connect the various local governments through roads network for enhanced economic and agricultural activities for the rural populace.

He also reassured the people of the state of more road projects and other developmental projects from his administration, and appealed for their support in that direction.

He further thanked people of the state for their fervent prayers to his administration, and appealed for its sustenance.

Share

Please follow and like us: