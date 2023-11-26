Gov Alia Vows To Transform Benue, Revamp Moribund Coys

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has assured that his administration is genuinely committed to transforming the state from its present rural status to a modern enclave.

Governor Alia stated this at the weekend when he hosted media practitioners of Benue State origin on the platform of the Conference of Benue Journalists (CBJ) in Makurdi.

Alia, who was also decorated as the grand patron of the CBJ said his promise to Benue people to right the wrongs of the immediate past administration and set the state on a positive pedestal was not a ruse as he had started implementing his seven-point agenda.

“Without disrupting the existing structures, I am genuinely committed to the transformation of Benue state, harnessing the abundance of untapped natural resources and vibrant youthful population and talents to actualise this Benue dream.

“Since my assumption of office on May 29 this year, I have paid keen interest to the issues that bother the people, prioritising agriculture, human capital development, health and infrastructural upgrade, among many others”, he stated.

He said payment of salaries and pensions, which was a huge problem to the past administration is now consistent as workers are paid “On the 25th of every month. I have ensured that the payments are made making lives and means of livelihood easy for Benue citizens.

“The prompt payment of gratuities (100%) on retirement is another milestone in this administration”, he disclosed.

The governor said despite legal encumbrances, he was making deliberate efforts to resuscitate moribund government-owned industries and attract new investments to the state.

On projects executed by his administration in the last five months, he said “Work is speedily ongoing on 16 township roads in the state capital and streets in Gboko and other towns like Otukpo, Katsina-Ala will follow very soon.

“Work is speedily ongoing to connect back to the regular power supply at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital for optimal health care delivery system; the opening of the Muhammadu Buhari, Mother and Child Hospital has boosted the health system in the state with the aim of reducing maternal mortality rate and offering prompt and almost free services to women and children below the age of five”

According to him, “The light up Makurdi streets light is underway; the administration has already sponsored 10,000 youths who are undergoing IT-related training powered by Google”

Earlier, President of the CBJ, Dr. Emmanuel Anule in an address congratulated the governor on his recent electoral victory at the Court of Appeal.

He commended the governor for starting on a good note saying, “We have just concluded a tour of some of your projects in the State capital, Makurdi. The impression of my colleagues and I is that you have started well.

We commend you and urge Your Excellency to continue with the good works so that our people can enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said the association has been a consistent voice against the killing of Benue people by armed herdsmen and bandits. “We have retained a strong voice against unprovoked attacks and killing of our people in the State and the destruction of property by suspected killer herdsmen between 2015 and 2022, an unfortunate development that has created some humanitarian crisis in the State.

“We are aware of the condition of several persons in the State who are still living in different IDP camps. We are also not oblivious to the efforts of your government in addressing their plight and the challenges of insecurity in the State but, we encourage Your Excellency to remain resolute and continue to provide the needed leadership in handling this critical issue so that we can achieve total peace in the Food Basket State.

“CBJ is confident that your administration’s sustained collaboration with the government at the centre will further assist you in achieving and sustaining the desired peace”, he stated.