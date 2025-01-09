Gov Alia Raises Concerns Over Attacks On Benue Communities

Share

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has disclosed that over 1,000 households have been displaced by the recent attacks on Benue communities between December 29 to date.

Speaking on Thursday while receiving the officials of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and ECHO at the government house, Makurdi, Governor Alia listed the challenges faced in efforts to shelter 500,182 displaced persons scattered across 26 camps and 185 host communities.

According to the governor, the IDPs are still faced with inadequate shelter, limited access to clean water and sanitation, insufficient healthcare services, and a lack of robust protection mechanisms.

The governor said that his administration will ensure the improvement of the well-being of the displaced persons while addressing the root causes of displacement and fostering sustainable solutions for our citizens.

Alia promised that his government would continue to foster harmonious coexistence between host communities and IDPs.

“Such hardships have precipitated detrimental coping strategies, including early marriages, transactional activities, and reduced food intake, disproportionately affecting women, children, and persons with disabilities.

We have enrolled over 6,273 vulnerable individuals from 15 IDP Camps into the Benue State Health Insurance Scheme, ensuring they receive essential healthcare services that are vital for their well-being.

“We have allocated over 70 hectares of land, we have facilitated the construction of shelters, restoring dignity to 5,600 displaced households.

“This achievement has been realized through the invaluable collaboration with partners like IOM and USAID, BHA and Social Justice Promotion.” Alia noted

