Gov Alia Mourns Victim Of Truck Crash In Benue

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of ten individuals in a tragic automobile accident in the Okete community, Ohimini Local Government Area of the State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when a truck crashed into a building, claiming the lives of no fewer than ten people.

Alia in a condolence message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, Alia said the loss of ten precious lives in such a devastating manner has plunged the state into mourning.

The governor further assured the public that the state government is committed to conducting thorough investigations to prevent future occurrences of such tragic incidents.

He also prayed for the souls of the departed to rest in peace and for God to grant comfort and strength to the grieving families, while calling on friends and community members to support the affected families during this difficult time

The statement added, “It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest sympathies to the families affected by the tragic accident in Okete community, Ohimini LGA.

“In these trying times, I want to assure you that the government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. We share in your pain and pray that you find comfort and strength to bear this loss.”

