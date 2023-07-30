Gov Alia Donates Food Items To Corps Members In Benue

The Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Alia, has donated food items worth N5 million (Five Million Naira) to the 2023 Batch B, Stream 1 Corps Members currently undergoing Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Area of the State.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Benue State Governor, the Chief of Staff, Mr Paul Biam, said the donations were part of the State Government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the corps members serving in the state.

He spoke during the Cultural Carnival, according to a statement from the Principal Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche, on Sunday.

Biam said, “His Excellency is a father who’s always in tune with his children.”

He said that the 40 bags of rice, four live cows and N1m cash presentations were meant to cushion the hardships of corps members in the camp.

He expressed gratitude to God for making the camp safe and secure throughout the exercise.

Biam said, “I am happy to be here to congratulate you all. His Excellency, Governor of Benue State will personally attend the closing ceremony in Wannune Camp next week.”

Earlier, the Benue State Coordinator, Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate, appreciated the presence of the Chief of Staff,

He stated that his presence at the camp made the scheme proud.

He also thanked the State Government for its generous gesture to the corps members.

Declaring the 2023 Batch B, Stream 1 Carnival, the State Coordinator, appreciated the officers and corps members for the display of ingenuity in presenting different cultural displays.

Ashumate also encouraged the corps members to remain where God destined them to be.

Speaking on behalf of Corps members, Corps Camp Director, Victor Idowu (BN/23B/) appreciated the Chief of Staff for the gifts. He also assured him of their readiness and commitment to stay and serve the State diligently.

High points of the event, according to the statement were Inter platoons cultural displays of different cultures in Benue State and other states in Nigeria.

At the end of the carnival competitions, Platoon Five emerged as the best, while Platoon 10 emerged as the overall best in all social activities, according to the statement.