Gov Alia Dissolves Lobi Stars Board

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has dissolved the board and management of the state-owned football club, Lobi Stars FC, with immediate effect. The announcement was made yesterdayin Makurdi through a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

The decision, according to the statement, is part of efforts to reposition the club for improved perfor mance, transparency, and efficiency in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and other competitions.

The sacked board, chaired by Dr. Philip Nongu, who also serves as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Creativity, has been directed to hand over all official documents, assets, and responsibilities to the Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Creativity without delay.

Alia expressed gratitude to the outgoing board members for their contributions to the development of the club and the state’s sports sector. He assured that a new management structure would soon be unveiled to steer Lobi Stars into what he described as “a new phase of growth and competitiveness.”

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to sports development, the governor noted that sports remain a vital tool for youth engagement, talent discovery, and social unity in Benue State. He added that the government is determined to rebuild and strengthen Lobi Stars to reflect the state’s rich football heritage and restore the club’s position among Nigeria’s elite teams.