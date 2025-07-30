Gov Alia Dissolves Cabinet, Appoints New Chief Of Staff

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Monday dissolved the State Executive Council, ending the tenure of all serving commissioners.

The governor, however, announced the immediate appointment of Barr. Moses Atagher as his new Chief of Staff. Atagher, a two-time Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, also once served as Acting Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank. He replaces Hon. Paul Biam.

The announcement was made at the close of the 12th Executive Council meeting of 2025, according to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

Governor Alia thanked the outgoing commissioners for their service over the past two years, urging those not reappointed to remain loyal to the party and continue contributing to the administration through other means.

“This decision paves the way for others to bring their own contributions to the development of the state,” the governor said.

He clarified that the dissolution affects only the commissioners, with all other cabinet members retaining their positions for now.

Speaking on behalf of the outgoing commissioners, Barr. Bemsen Mnyim expressed gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve.

“At every stage in life, service is a learning ground. We have learnt so much working with you,” he stated.

The former commissioners were directed to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries without delay.