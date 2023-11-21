Gov Alia Assures Corps Members Of Security

Governor of Benue State, Father Hyacinth Alia, has assured corps members deployed to Benue State for 2023 Batch C, Stream 1 of adequate measures to ensure their security and safety.

He gave the assurance while reviewing the official closing ceremony parades for Corps Members at NYSC permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government area of Benue State, according to a statement on Tuesday from the Principal Public Relations Officer, NYSC Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche.

The governor said the state government under his leadership has put in place adequate measures across the length and breadth of the state.

He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, may I inform you that other Corps Members already serving in the state are very comfortable and seriously carrying out their assignment without any fear.“

Governor Alia said the challenges of the deplorable camp road network raised by the State Coordinator during his first visit to Wannune Camp will be a thing of the past. He said: “Unfortunately, you were unable to enjoy this facility but the next batches after you will surely do, as efforts are put in top gear to eradicate this challenge.”

He also commended the State Coordinator, NYSC, Mr Abe Dankaro, his management team, and other camp officials for their efforts in putting the corps members through the Orientation course program.

He charged them to continue to work for the good of Nigeria and also learn about other cultures and ethnic groups.

Governor Alia admonished the young Nigerians to accept their postings and proceed to their various places of primary assignment.

He said: “Continue to be vanguards of peace and unity. Strive to follow the example of your predecessors and founding fathers of the scheme by participating actively in community development service projects that will address the challenges facing your host communities “; he added.

“ I urge you to carry on with fine spirit as you report to your places of primary assignment. Be rest assured that the good people of Benue State in their characteristic hospitality are anxiously awaiting to receive you. “

Earlier in his welcome address, Ashumate advised the corps members to be security conscious at all times and be good ambassadors of the scheme and their families. He also cautioned them against the negative use of social media.

Abe enjoined them to portray the scheme in good light adding that “drug abuse and trafficking cybercrime spreading of bad news” should not be an option.

He further commended the State Government, under the Leadership of Rev Hyacinth Alia for his unflinching support.

He equally appreciated all camp officials for their loyalty and dedication to duty which has led to the success of the orientation exercises.