Gov. Aiyetadiwa: Driving Ondo’s Industrialisation Vision With Passion

From Akure to Owo, Ilaje to Ifedore, we are beginning to witness development projects taking shape. Road construction, health facilities’ rehabilitation, and improvements in our schools are no longer mere promises but realities’

-Abiodum Faleye (former lawmaker, Ondo North Senatorial District)

Considered from a broad perspective, leadership success and a political one that encompasses the unfailing principles of a deep understanding of the people’s most pressing needs, prioritising such and addressing them through wellarticulated policies, programmes and projects.

One is talking about processes that are not only people – oriented but are sustainable. It takes not only a vibrant vision but the capacity to assemble like minds who share in such a vision, along with pragmatic partnerships to pilot it across the stormy waters of the freaky economic waves to the harbour of the people’s collective hope.

Yet, one significant factor which facilitates the dreams to reality is that of such a leader being fully prepared for the onerous tasks ahead, a hitherto elusive factor that has hindered development across some states in the country.

Interestingly, one of such remarkable leaders whose historic emergence in Nigeria’s political landscape has kept him in the public eye since he assumed office in 2023 after the demise of former governor Rotimi Akeredolu is none other than Governor Lucky Aiyetadiwa of the Sunshine State, Ondo.

But has he brought a sunshine smile to the faces of millions of the good people of the state? That is the million naira question. The answer is an emphatic “yes” in more ways than one.

From impactful infrastructural development, quality education and healthcare delivery, fruitful agriculture, tourism to the innovative Ondo Global he has approached the industrialisation of the state from a holistic perspective.

In terms of being prepared for the job, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa comes in as a thoroughbred Nigerian businessman and politician – unlike most of his predecessors in office who were either teachers, or a lawyer.

So, his approach to governance is driven by his wealth of experience garnered from the business sector. Also, he previously served as deputy governor of Ondo State from 2021 to 2023 under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Well aware that whatever physical achievements are made in the absence of security would amount to nothing, Aiyetadiwa has sustained and built upon the Amotekun security initiative of his predecessor, Akeredolu.

It is not surprising therefore, that the challenge of insecurity in the state has reduced over the past two years. With regards to educational development, one of the most commendable achievements is the employment of over 2,000 teachers in both primary and secondary schools.

The construction and renovation of schools are also a testament to the governor’s effort in making learning convenient and attractive for learners. This would reduce unemployment by providing jobs for many youths.

By this he has demonstrated Bill Bradley’s statement that: “Leadership is by empowering others to become better.” Equally praiseworthy is the payment of 82.6 per cent of the state’s debt, which has gone a long way in stabilising our financial system and restoring confidence in the state’s economy.

On infrastructural development for which he keeps receiving accolades, his administration’s resolve to revive and complete several abandoned projects left behind by previous governments is praiseworthy.

So the construction of the 7-kilometre road at Gbangbalogun axis at Akure stands out. There is also the reconstruction and rehabilitation of over 60 kilo

To bolster the vision of industrialisation, Ondo and Bauchi states have partnered to attract $2.6 billion investment to Ondo State

metres of roads across various parts of the state. Apart from their even distribution this effort is making transportation easier for the citizens while improving access to economic and social opportunities.

This is commendable, is it not? Of course, it is. But there are more reasons to understand why the people of Ondo State are full of praises for one of their own from the backwaters of Ilaje, currently becoming a gamechanger in the state’s political history.

In a similar vein, in the health sector, the governor’s intervention in upgrading 102 health centres has largely improved access to primary healthcare delivery. Governor Aiyedatiwa’s vision for food security, availability, and rural development are exemplary.

As the major cocoa producer in Nigeria, there is growing focus on chocolate processing, with several initiatives aimed at boosting local value addition.

The drawback however, is that a large portion of the beans are traditionally exported as raw material, resulting in a missed opportunity for revenue generation.

To address this, the state government and private investors have been developing cocoa processing facilities, including the Johnvents Cocoa Processing Factory, to increase the amount of cocoa processed locally.

The state is actively pursuing the development of a deep-sea port at Araromi Seaside, also known as the Ondo Sea Port.

This project is considered a key part of the state’s economic development strategy, with plans including a 75-kilometre stretch of unbroken Atlantic coastline and an adjacent Free Trade Zone.

The deep-sea port is envisioned to be located two kilometres offshore. The governor has also emphasised the need for synergy among security agencies to protect border communities, which is likely related to the port development and its potential impact on the region.

“We have the longest coastline in Nigeria with the deepest draft. The process began under the last administration, and I’m committed to completing it. The deep seaport will be the first in Nigeria capable of handling modern vessels,” he added.

The high-level meeting, held recently in Akure, focused on plans to establish a fertilizer production and harmonial plant, alongside a petrochemical facility, all projected for completion within the next 12 months.

The investment is spearheaded by Residents Group Cement, with Dr. Abbas Waziri, Executive Director, who accompanied Governor Mohammed on the visit.

It is expected to significantly boost the state’s economy to create thousands of jobs, and enhance agricultural and industrial development.

In all of these outstanding achievements, what makes them impactful are predicated on the factors of being propeople, employment generating, and bearing improvement on the Human Development Index (HDI) and sustainability.

And as the seasoned journalist, who is the newly appointed Commissioner of Information, Idowu Ajanaku rightly highlighted, they are inclusive and open to critical analysis to bring out the best in them.

That reminds us of the saying that: “Leadership is practised not so much in words as in attitude and actions” as aptly stated by Harold Geneen.