Gov Aiyedatiwa Mourns Buhari, Pays Tribute To His Life Of Service

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has joined the nation in mourning the passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a deeply painful loss to the country.

In a heartfelt message personally signed and released on Monday, the Governor extended his condolences to the Buhari family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the entire nation.

The Governor expressed his grief while also affirming his unwavering faith in God’s will. “The passing of the immediate past President grieves me, but my faith in the Almighty God, who gives and takes life, remains unshakable,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

In his message, Governor Aiyedatiwa commiserated with the late President’s family, recalling Buhari as more than a national leader, but also a cherished father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

“My deepest condolences go to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the passing of his predecessor; to Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina State; to the government and people of Katsina State; the All Progressives Congress (APC); and all Nigerians at large,” he said.

Reflecting on Buhari’s personal and political qualities, Aiyedatiwa described him as “audacious, prudent, contented, strong-willed, and compassionate,” praising his firm values and sincerity. “He was a man who valued his integrity and couldn’t hide his feelings,” he added.

The Governor also offered a personal anecdote, recalling a recent meeting with Buhari in Sokoto just three months ago. “He was jocular and could make anyone smile even in difficult situations. That was the man he was — warm, human, and deeply engaging,” Aiyedatiwa noted.

He concluded by praying for eternal peace for the late President: “We can only take solace in his fulfilled life while we pray to Allah to grant him the best of paradise in the hereafter.”

The death of former President Muhammadu Buhari marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria’s political history, and Governor Aiyedatiwa’s tribute reflects the enduring legacy of a leader who shaped the nation through resilience, discipline, and unwavering patriotism.