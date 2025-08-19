Gov Ahmad Sokoto: The Infrastructure Dominator

“A vision without a strategy remains an illusion.” — Lee Bolman

Two years and some months into Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s administration, the transformation of Sokoto State, rather than slow down, has continued to gather an amazing momentum not as an act of chance, but as a product of the widely acclaimed visionary 9-Point Smart Agenda, on which the governor has driven the development of the state.

While Part One of my article on the governor’s second anniversary focused primarily on his huge investments in physical infrastructure, the massive strides in the construction of roads, the provision of water, the empowerment programmes and the construction of houses, Part Two will examine how the Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s administration is empowering people, advancing the state’s power project, the implementation of the digitization of the Sokoto State Geographic Information Centre (SOGIS), and the revitalization of the education sector, which, in the last two budgets, received the lion share. These initiatives define the deeper mission of Governor Sokoto not just to develop the looks of the state, but to improve the lives of its people.

One of the most ambitious initiatives of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is the urgent resuscitation and the push towards the completion of the 38-megawatt Independent Power Project (IPP) originally initiated by former Governor Aliyu Wamakko, but sadly abandoned by the immediate past administration.

This power project is a cornerstone of the governor’s plan to provide reliable electricity for critical public infrastructure, waterworks, industries, including schools and homes. At present, Sokoto State receives just 10 megawatts of electricity from the Kaduna Electricity Company, which is grossly insufficient for a state with growing energy needs.

Importantly, this push aligns with the 2023 constitutional amendment that has removed electricity from the Exclusive Legislative List and that now allows states to independently generate, transmit, and distribute power.

Governor Sokoto has seized this opportunity to reduce the state’s dependence on the national grid and create a self-sufficient, energy secure Sokoto State.

With a ₦32 billion investment in the long-stalled power plant, the governor hopes to deliver more than electricity, but to energise local industries, artisans, and SMEs whose growth depends on stable power. As Peter Voser, former CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, aptly said, “Energy is the oxygen of the economy.” Sokoto State is finally about breathing that oxygen.

The Sokoto State Geographic Information System (SOGIS) marks another transformative step in Governor Sokoto’s development blueprint. By digitising land administration, the state has eliminated decades of opaque transactions, bureaucratic delays, and inefficient record-keeping that hampered development.

Unlike before, both individuals and companies can obtain Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) in a matter of weeks and not years. Land titling and verification are conducted digitally, improving transparency and boosting investor confidence.

Since its official rollout in March 2024, over 2,300 Certificates of Occupancy have been issued digitally, compared to about 300 issued manually over the previous five years. The result is increased transparency, accelerated land transactions, and investor confidence. The governor certainly understands what the private sector needs.

More than that, SOGIS data is being used to plan housing development, monitor encroachments and guide responsible urban expansion

For the first time, Sokoto has a live digital map of its assets, a critical tool that will no doubt increase the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR), reduce disputes, and enable smarter urban planning. Hear Governor Sokoto, “We can’t manage what we can’t measure. SOGIS will give us the data to govern effectively.”

While infrastructure like roads, markets, and housing make headlines because they are concrete, Governor Sokoto’s true impact lies in empowering his people. Recognising that development must be people-centred, the administration has prioritised economic empowerment across Sokoto’s communities.

Through targeted programmes, thousands of women, youth, and vulnerable groups have received vocational training, start-up capital and equipment such as sewing machines, tricycles, and grinding machines to stimulate grassroots entrepreneurship and foster inclusive economic growth in line with the governor’s 9-Point Smart Agenda. The overall objective is to promote self-reliance and reduce poverty.

These aren’t charity handouts; they’re strategic interventions designed to reduce poverty, promote entrepreneurship, and enhance livelihoods. These efforts have been further institutionalised with the creation of the Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development.

Governor Sokoto’s approach is helping to restore dignity and unlock the potential of Sokoto’s citizens, which aligns perfectly with the governor’s 9-Point Smart Agenda’s vision for inclusive economic growth.

There is no society that can develop without a solid educational foundation, and Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto clearly understands this fact, which is why his administration allocated more than 27% of the 2025 budget to education, exceeding UNESCO’s 26% recommendation.

He has constructed and rehabilitated schools, recruited and trained teachers, provided teaching and learning materials, supported girl-child and Almajiri education, launched literacy programmes and addressed out-of-school children challenges.

It’s gladdening that across the state, school attendance and retention rates are rising. Children are returning to classrooms, teachers are better paid and equipped, and communities are beginning to trust the public education system again.

There is no doubt that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has made impressive strides in education, but there are several impactful initiatives he can still pursue to deepen the reforms and ensure long-term transformation of the sector. He can build a robust educational legacy that positions Sokoto State as a national model by implementing forward-looking policies, such as encouraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), that would enable corporate organisations, alumni associations, and NGOs to adopt schools and offer mentorship in underserved communities. The governor might also consider the introduction of performance-based incentives for schools and teachers, which would recognise and reward excellence in education delivery.

This level of prioritisation in education is expected, given that Governor Ahmad Aliyu is himself a well-educated leader who understands the critical role education plays in the development of a society. Every nation rises or falls with the strength of its education system.

Unlike the previous administration that was long on promises but pathetically short on delivery, Governor Sokoto’s leadership is marked by transparency, urgency, and a clear strategy for impact anchored on the 9-Point Smart Agenda.

If Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s current trajectory continues, the next two years of his first term would indeed usher in a golden era for Sokoto State, with his strategic vision and a passion for inclusive growth.

The governor has not only restored trust in government but has also laid the foundations of a new Sokoto, one defined by service to the people.

Indeed, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has proved that he is not short on ideas, and with his resourceful management of the state’s finances, funding doesn’t seem to be an obstacle to his ambitions. The future of Sokoto State is slowly being built brick by brick, policy by policy, with the people at its heart.

From energising communities to digitising governance, from empowering citizens to reimagining education, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has demonstrated what a focused, people-centred leadership can achieve. And he’s doing so not through rhetoric, but through measurable outcomes. In no distant future, Sokoto State will be a national benchmark for impactful leadership, inclusive development, and visionary governance.

If Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto continues on his current trajectory of bold reforms, strategic investments in education, health, and other people-centred governance, the next two years of his first term will certainly mark a golden era for Sokoto State. And there is no doubt that the governor, who seems to be in a hurry, will maintain the same commitment and momentum.