Gov Advocates Mentoring, Opportunities For Corps Members

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has urged employers of corps members to mentor them and provide opportunities to learn, contribute and grow, describing such guidance as crucial to national development.

Sani made the call on Tuesday at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream I NYSC Orientation Course held at the temporary orientation camp at Government College, Kaduna. Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Youths Development, Gloria Ibrahim, congratulated the corps members for successfully completing the orientation, commending their discipline, unity and energy.

This, he said, reflected a promising future for Nigeria. The Governor said that the training prepared them not only with skills, but as leaders, community builders and agents of positive change in their host communities across Kaduna State.

Sani reminded the corps members that the essence of the NYSC scheme was unity, urging them to embrace their host communities, respect local cultures and promote peace and understanding. He assured them that their safety and success remained a priority, stressing the state government’s commitment to creating a secure and supportive environment for effective service.

The governor disclosed that the state was upgrading the camp facilities in phases and would continue collaborating with stakeholders to improve standards for future corps members. Declaring the orientation course closed, Sani urged the corps members to proceed to their places of primary assignment with confidence and make Kaduna and Nigeria proud.