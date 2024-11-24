Gov Adeleke’s Achievements In Two Years, Unprecedented – Spokesperson

Share

Osun State is witnessing a rapid turnaround in all sectors of the economy under the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke which is just two years old.

The Spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed stated this while featuring on Imole Ayo, a sensitization programme on OSBC channels which promotes the activities of the present administration in the State.

Rasheed thanked the people of the state for their unalloyed support and prayers for Senator Ademola Adeleke’s administration which he noted are the secrets behind the successes recorded so far by the administration

According to the Governor’s spokesperson, over one hundred and fifty kilometres of roads have been completed by Governor Adeleke’s administration within two years in office while several kilometres of roads are ongoing

He announced that as part of efforts to boost food production and ensure food security, an agricultural revolution programme tagged Agropreneur will be launched next week as part of activities lined up for the celebration of the second anniversary of the administration

Rasheed explained that, Under the Agropreneur programme, interested youths in all local government will be engaged in farming and will be given grants as well as farming tools to start with

He added that the government will be buying farm produce from the young farmers for processing and will be selling them at subsidized prices to people of the state while some will be exported to other states, thereby boosting the state economy

The Spokesperson to the Governor also highlighted government efforts to address acute water shortage in Osun state through a replacement of old pipes which transmit water from Ede waterworks to Osogbo and other parts of the State, drilling of more boreholes in all wards across the State,and complete overhauling of Ora water scheme among others

He therefore urged the people of Osun State to continue supporting Governor Ademola Adeleke, who he described as God sent to take the state of the living spring to the promised land.

Share

Please follow and like us: