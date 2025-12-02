Gov Adeleke Resigns From PDP

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A resignation letter made available to New Telegraph shows that the governor formally withdrew from the party on November 4, 2025.

The letter, addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government Area, cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his decision.

Governor Adeleke wrote:

“Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect. I thank the People’s Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State.”

The letter was personally signed by the governor.