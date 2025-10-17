Gov Adeleke Reaffirms Commitment To Workers’ Welfare

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has dedicated his “Most Out- standing Governor of the Year” award given to him by labour writers to the workers and pensioners of Osun State, describing them as the backbone of his administration’s success.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Ibadan, Governor Adeleke expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying it symbolised a celebration of Osun’s workforce and their unwavering resilience.

“This award is not just a recognition of my person, but a celebration of the workers of Osun State whose trust, cooperation and resilience continue to inspire our administration every day,” the governor said.

Adeleke recalled that upon assuming office in November 2022, he pledged to restore the dignity of labour and bring smiles back to the faces of Osun workers and pensioners.

According to him, his government has remained faithful to that promise by clearing the backlog of 30 months’ half salaries and pension arrears inherited from previous administrations.

The governor said his administration had ensured regular payment of gratuities, prompt promotions, annual increments, and timely leave approvals for civil servants, describing them as “acts of justice and respect for those who serve the state diligently.”

He also noted that his government fully paid all outstanding cooperative deductions owed by past administrations, thereby restoring confidence between the government and its workforce. Highlighting his government’s pro-labour initiatives, Adeleke said all Osun pensioners now enjoy free registration under the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), guaran- teeing access to quality healthcare without financial hardship.

He further announced that since November 2024, Osun had begun paying a new minimum wage of N75,554.28—one of the most generous in Nigeria—well before the Federal Government implemented the same. “In Osun, we believe that the welfare of workers should never be delayed or politicised,” Adeleke declared.

Reacting to the economic strain caused by fuel subsidy removal, the governor said his administration introduced a unique work-leave arrangement to cushion the impact. Workers on grade levels 1–9 were given two days off weekly, while those on levels 10 and above received one day off, in addition to their regular annual leave.