The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday performed at the high-profile wedding of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Adeleke surprised many with his music performance at the event which drew celebrities and dignitaries from across the entertainment and political scenes.

Among the notable guests was Governor Adeleke, popularly known for his energetic dance moves and vibrant personality.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the governor took centre stage during the celebration, delivering a musical performance that left guests cheering and the newlyweds visibly elated.

The couple was seen dancing joyfully as Adeleke sang, turning the moment into one of the major highlights of the day.

The governor’s presence and performance added a lively and memorable touch to the glamorous event, earning mixed reactions from fans and social media users.

@AdewaleFarouk reacted, “Y is this fooling around and disgracing Osun people like this?”

@Sexykate542 added, “There are talented ones who find themselves in other fields but they still perform. Donald Duke had a live band when he was governor. He performs with them self. So leave that thing. I love him o.”

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/deyola_a/status/1912951749561774547?s=46

