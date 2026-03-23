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March 24, 2026
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Gov Adeleke Hosts Peller At Osun Govt House

On Saturday, the Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, hosted Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, at Government House in Osogbo.

New Telegraph reports that Peller’s visit to the capital city of Osun State is part of the content creator’s ongoing tour across 20 Nigerian states.

The 20-year-old social media influencer arrived at the state House after a visit to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and was received by the governor.

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The visit culminated in a dance session to a song by Davido, Adeleke’s nephew.

Peller’s tour, which began on March 6, has taken him to various states, including Oyo, Ekiti, and Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that his visit to Benin was marred by controversy, with the Oba of Benin’s traditional council accusing Peller and his management of breaching palace protocol and summoning him to appear before a committee of chiefs.

In response to the controversy, Peller and his management inisisted that the visit was authorised.

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