Gov Adeleke Celebrates Olajengbesi On His Birthday

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has felicitated with Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi on the auspicious occasion of his birthday, saluting him for his sustained effort in uplifting lives.

Adeleke noted his deep admiration for Barr. Olajengbesi’s life of impact as a young man, which is reflected in his recurring acts of giving and empowering the distressed in society, appreciating his sense of commitment to his administration’s efforts to reposition Osun state for the better.

While acknowledging the Abuja-based legal practitioner’s steadfastness and willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good, Governor Adeleke said Barr. Olajengbesi’s entrenched grassroot base is a pointer to the deep acceptance of his ideas to make lives better.

"I congratulate a remarkable legal advocate, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, on the auspicious occasion of his birthday. Although young, Barr. Olajengbesi is making not just his name but also his presence felt positively," Governor Adeleke was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale

“What I cherished most about Barr. Olajengbesi is that he’s selfless, always ready to make sacrifices for the greater good. His grassroot mobilisation effort is also endearing, just as his connection with young people establishes his capacity to lead.

“On this joyous day, I honour contributions to the legal field, where he’s making Osun state proud, and thank him most sincerely for justifying faiths reposed in him by using his intellect and hard-earned resources to uplift those who are down.”

Governor Adeleke prayed to God to bless him with many more rewarding years on Earth in good health and sound mind, and to continue to guide and strengthen him to contribute to a better society.