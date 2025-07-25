Gov Adeleke Bags EHOAN Environmental Health Excellent Award

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been honoured with an award of “Outstanding Governor In The Field Of Environmental Health” by the Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria, EHOAN, South-West Zone.

The award was presented to the Governor at the 8th South-West Conference/Scientific Workshop, Osogbo 2025, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The award recognizes Governor Ademola Adeleke’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development in Osun State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Barrister Jola Akintola, who received the award on the Governor’s behalf, said, “I am privileged and delighted to receive this award on behalf of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke”.

The Governor in his address said, “This recognition underscores the significant strides Osun State has made in environmental conservation and sustainable practices”.

The Governor said, his administration will continue to prioritize environmental health through strategic policies and innovative programs designed to meet the specific needs of the state.

“We have advocated for comprehensive waste management reforms, ensuring that our urban and rural areas are cleaner and healthier while our administration has made substantial progress in enhancing waste management systems. Initiatives such as the implementation of advanced waste collection mechanisms, collaborations with private waste management entities, and community based waste degradation programmes have significantly improved sanitation standards throughout the state”.

In his opening address, President of the EHOAN South-West, Dr. Sanitarian. Akinwumi Temitope, appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state in employing more Environmental Health Officers for them to fill up the vacancies in all the local government areas of the state.

Sanitarian Akinwumi who described Governor Adeleke as the most popular Governor in the country, commended his 5-integral action plan which has brought development revolution to the entire Osun State and for allowing Environmental Health Officers in Local Government areas of the state to supervised the drilling and installation of 664 motorized boreholes both first and second batches which was provided by the incumbent administration withing the short period of Governor Adeleke’s assumption in office.

The South-West President of EHOAN, while enumerating some of his achievements said, they are able to inaugurate South-West EHOAN Council of Elders, purchase of land for building of EHOAN South-West Secretariat at Badeku, Ibadan, Oyo State and foundation laying among others.

While delivering royal message, the Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II represented by Oba Adekunle Adebowale described the environmental health officers as God sent towards protection of the people from untimely death, saying good environment will lead to healthy living.

The State Head of Service, Mr Samuel Ayanleye Aina who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, charged the environmental health officers to be up and doing to their responsibilities and not relent towards making entire Osun zero tolerance for dirty environment.

The Conference was themed, “Circular Economy and Environmental Health Entrepreneurship: Pathways to innovations, Skills Development and National Growth”.

The EHOAN 8th South-West Conference/Scientific Workshop in Osogbo brought together environmental experts, policy makers and stakeholders to discuss and propose solutions to pressing environmental challenges at the global, national, State and local levels.