Gov. Abiodun’s award well deserved –Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has described the Governor of the Year award received by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, as well deserved recognition for a leader who has done so well for his state. The SGF also called on Nigerians to join hands with the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in moving the country forward, saying what the country needed at the moment isn’t rhetorics. Akume stated this on the sidelines of the 21st Sun awards, which was organised to celebrate Nigeria’s leading lights in all walks of life, held in Lagos on Saturday.

He said: “Great people have been honoured. We have to work together to ensure that this country moves forward and we have a president who is doing all it takes to move us forward. That is what we want, not rhetorics.” On his part, Prince Abiodun described the Governor of the Year Award as a validation that his administration’s efforts to reposition the state have not gone unnoticed by others.