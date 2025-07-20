A potential tragedy was averted on Saturday when Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, intervened to rescue members of the Tunisian delegation involved in a road traffic accident during the ongoing CAA U18/U20 African Athletics Championship in Abeokuta.

According to a statement issued by the National Sports Commission (NSC), the accident occurred as the Tunisian athletes were returning from the competition venue to the Games Village.

The vehicle, which was not under the official safety convoy typically mandated for such movements, veered off course and was involved in the incident.

In a remarkable display of leadership and compassion, Governor Abiodun, who was travelling along the same route at the time, immediately stopped to render first response assistance.

Emergency medical services were swiftly mobilized, and the injured athletes were transported to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, where they received urgent first aid before being transferred to a specialized medical facility for further treatment.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission and Governor Abiodun visited the hospital shortly after the incident and have since been actively involved in overseeing the medical care of the affected athletes.

The NSC has also confirmed that the Tunisian team leadership has been fully briefed and remains in close contact with authorities regarding the situation.

In a press release, the NSC expressed its deep sympathy to the injured athletes, their teammates, and the entire Tunisian delegation.

“We are grateful for the quick intervention by Governor Abiodun and commend the swift and professional response of Ogun State medical personnel and security agencies,” the statement read.

The NSC reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and well-being of all athletes participating in the championship, assuring that all transport and event protocols will be further tightened to prevent future incidents.

This act of swift intervention and empathy by Governor Abiodun has drawn widespread commendation and highlights the Ogun State Government’s preparedness in responding to emergencies during international events.