Gov Abiodun Pays Condolence Visit To Onanuga’s Family

Following the tragic death of the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Assembly, Hon Omowumi Onanuga, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has paid a condolence visit to the deceased family.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the lawmaker died on Wednesday, January 15 after a brief illness, leaving a void in Ogun State and the nation at large.

During the condolence visit to her family in Sagamu, Abiodun described the late lawmaker as a dedicated public servant, a dependable ally, and a trailblazer in her constituency and beyond.

He praised her remarkable contributions to the National Assembly, where she served with distinction, sponsoring impactful legislation and demonstrating intelligence, eloquence, and boldness in her role as Deputy Chief Whip.

“Hon. Onanuga was more than a colleague; she was a reliable and hardworking leader whose legacy will continue to inspire many,” Governor Abiodun said.

He acknowledged her significant impact on the lives of those in her constituency and her role as a shining star in Ogun State politics.

Governor Abiodun also prayed for divine comfort for her family, friends, and constituents, asking God to grant them the strength to bear the loss and for her soul to rest in peace.

The untimely passing of Hon. Onanuga has sent shockwaves through Ogun State and the National Assembly, where her contributions were widely recognized and appreciated.

