Gov Abiodun Names Odegbami Grand Sports Ambassador Of Ogun

In a major highlight of the preparations for the 22nd National Sports Festival, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday appointed Nigerian football legend Chief Segun Odegbami as the Grand Sports Ambassador of the state.

The announcement was made during a high-profile media briefing with sports editors from top national media organizations.

Governor Abiodun also named World Champion hurdler Tobi Amusan and two-time heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua as Sports Ambassadors, in recognition of their exceptional achievements and inspirational influence on Nigerian youth.

Speaking at the event, Governor Abiodun described the appointments as a strategic move aimed not only at promoting the upcoming National Sports Festival but also at laying the groundwork for Ogun State’s long-term sports development agenda.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to perform the ceremony of unveiling Chief Segun Odegbami as our Grand Sports Ambassador,” the Governor announced.

“The National Sports Festival will come and go, but we are already thinking beyond it — of how to leverage the gains that will come from hosting this national event.”

He further noted that Odegbami’s role will extend beyond ceremonial duties during the festival. “That’s where Odegbami will come in — to help us maximise the sports economy of Ogun State.

He has already given us a template inspired by the Amsterdam Arena, which we intend to replicate at the MKO Abiola Stadium,” the Governor revealed.

Chief Odegbami, a former Green Eagles captain and one of Africa’s most iconic footballers, brings decades of experience and a deep passion for grassroots sports development. His appointment is seen as a bold step by the Ogun State government to use sports as a catalyst for economic and social growth.

The inclusion of global stars Amusan and Joshua as ambassadors further signals the state’s commitment to aligning with top-performing athletes who can inspire a new generation and attract international attention to the National Sports Festival and beyond.

The 22nd National Sports Festival, scheduled to take place in Ogun State later this year, is expected to draw thousands of athletes from across Nigeria in what is widely regarded as the country’s foremost multi-sport competition.

