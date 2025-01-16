Gov Abiodun Mourns Oriyomi Onanuga

Share

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; on Thursday, expressed sadness over the passing of the House of Representative member representing Remo Federal constituency, Mrs Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Onanuga, a Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives representing Sagamu/Ikenne/Remo North Federal Constituency reportedly died in a UK hospital on Wednesday after having been sick for over two months.

Onanuga, fondly called Ijaya reportedly died at the age of 59.

Abiodun described the death of the lawmaker as a colossal loss to the state and the country as a whole in a statement released to newsmen.

The Governor said her death was devastating and shocking, noting that her death is a monumental loss to Ogun State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor characterized the deceased as a fearless leader, a loyal party member, and a great mobiliser who contributed immensely to the advancement of women and the general well-being of her constituents until her final days.

Abiodun said, “I sincerely sympathise with the leadership of the House of Representatives, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and the entire members of the lower chamber on the passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga.

“Without mincing words, her death came as a rude shock to all of us in Ogun State. It was both devastating and sudden; we have truly lost an extraordinary Amazon.

“Her courage was exemplary, and her loyalty was exceptional. We will sorely miss her. However, we take solace in her immense contributions to humanity and the good of all.

“May God Almighty rest her soul and grant her family the strength to endure this great loss”.

