On Saturday, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prince Mahe AbdulKadir, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

AbdulKadir reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, leaving a void in the Kwara State Executive Council and the broader community.

In a condolence message issued in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun described AbdulKadir’s death as a painful loss.

He commended his commitment to public service and his significant contributions to the development of Kwara State.

He highlighted the late Chief of Staff’s strategic influence in shaping policies and programmes that positively impacted the people of the state.

“Prince AbdulKadir was not only a dedicated public servant but also a humble and hardworking individual whose reliability and dependability were exemplary.

“His passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with our loved ones,” Abiodun remarked.

Governor Abiodun extended heartfelt condolences to Governor AbdulRazaq and the AbdulKadir family.

He prayed for Allah to grant the deceased Al-Jannat Firdaus.

