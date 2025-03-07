Gov Abiodun Mourns Doyin Okupe

Share

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Friday described the passing of Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as a profound personal loss.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Okupe, who was also the former Presidential spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 general election, died on Friday morning at the age of 72 after battling with undisclosed illness, an incident the Ogun governor described as painful.

Abiodun acknowledged Okupe’s fluid political journey, emphasizing that while his affiliations changed over time, his relationships with family, friends, and associates remained intact.

“Receiving the news of the passing of my elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe has left me with a profound sense of personal loss, especially coming so soon after the transition of the Alaperu of Iperu Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo Without a doubt, Dr. Okupe’s departure leaves a void that will not be easily filled.

“Beyond his political and professional engagements, Dr. Okupe was an affable, easy-going, and principled individual who, despite never flaunting his credentials, played a significant role in Nigeria’s resistance to military rule. Like many other democracy advocates, he endured detention and persecution under military regimes, standing firm in his convictions.

“Although he shifted political alliances as situations evolved, aligning with the National Republican Convention (NRC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Accord Party, and the Labour Party, he never severed ties with his friends across political platforms. Even after the 2023 general election, he openly admired and aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s progressive vision.”

“Okupe was one of those rare politicians who could disagree without being disagreeable. He never used foul language, always remained respectful in discourse, and was quick to acknowledge his mistakes while bowing to superior arguments. Humility was his defining trait.

“Although he trained as a medical doctor, Dr. Okupe excelled in media and political communications, serving as a spokesperson for various administrations. His writing and public speaking skills were exceptional, making him an influential voice in national discourse.

“His passion for journalism even led him to establish his own media outfit, further cementing his role as a thought leader in political communication,” the Governor added.

