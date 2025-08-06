Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, wife of the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Dr Abiola, former Managing Director of the National Concord newspaper, reportedly died on Tuesday, August 5, at the age of 82.

In a condolence message issued on Wednesday, Governor Abiodun noted that Dr. Abiola was not only a devoted partner to her husband, Chief Moshood Abiola, but also a distinguished individual in her own right, who contributed immensely to the journalism profession.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Doyin Abiola, a remarkable woman whose contributions to society and unwavering support for her late husband during the tumultuous period surrounding the June 12, 1993, presidential election in Nigeria will forever be remembered.

“Her dedication to justice, democracy, and the betterment of her country exemplifies the strength and resilience of her character.

READ ALSO

“She displayed excellent spirit in the fight for the validation of the annulled June 12 election as the person in charge of the Concord Group of Newspapers, owned by her then embattled husband.

“She played a significant role in advocating for the democratic ideals that many Nigerians still strive to uphold today. Her commitment to these principles, particularly during a time of great political unrest, demonstrated her courage and unwavering belief in the power of democracy.

“As we reflect on Dr. Abiola’s life, it is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices she made alongside her husband during a period marked by challenges and adversity.

“Her strength in the face of political turmoil exemplifies the spirit of resilience as she stood steadfastly by her husband, providing support and encouragement during trying times, and her unwavering dedication to his vision for a better Nigeria will never be forgotten.

“In addition to her political involvement, Dr. Abiola will also be remembered for her contribution to the journalism profession.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and all who admired her. We must continue to uphold her ideals and strive for the principles she passionately advocated for throughout her life,” the statement noted.