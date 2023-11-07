Gov. Abiodun Felicitates Ashiru On CVL Award Of Excellence

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated the Group Chairman of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, on his Award of Excellence by the Centre for Values in Leadership, (CVL), describing it as “well-deserved”.

The CVL had given the award in recognition of Ashiru’s outstanding contributions to the private and public sector development of the Nation’s economy. The award ceremony according to the Media Relations Officer of the Odu’a Investment, Victor Ayetoro, took place in Lagos.

According to his release, CVL initiated the ‘Leader Without Title Leadership’ award to honour outstanding sector leaders for their special contributions in their chosen field, among whom was Ashiru.

Congratulating Otunba Ashiru on the honor by CVL, Governor Abiodun emphasized that Otunba Bimbo Ashiru is committed to fostering inter-state commerce and economic growth and that he is resonated with his government’s vision for a progressive and inclusive Ogun State.

The governor was quoted as saying: “I extend my warmest congratulations on being recognized as a distinguished Honouree at the Leader Without Tittle, (LWT) Tribute Colloquium.

Your exceptional contributions as a former Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Ogun state and your current role as Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited stand as a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership.

“Your legacy, marked by selfless service, hard work, integrity, and gender inclusiveness serves as a guiding light for aspiring leaders and entrepreneurs”, the governor remarked.

Also in his congratulatory message, the Odua Investment Company Limited Group Managing Director/ CEO, Mr. Adewale Raji, described the honor on Otunba Ashiru as a testament to his: “tenacity, hard work, passion and remarkable contributions and commitment to the growth, profitability, and sustainability of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) in particular and the socio-economic development of Nigeria in general.

“Your efficient leadership and drive with Odua Board towards the attainment of shareholders mandate to make OICL the engine room for the economic development of the South West, has brought about positive changes in the repositioning of the company on the trajectory of being a world-class conglomerate.

As a boardroom player, you maintained team spirit among your colleagues which has helped in no measure in the company’s new business initiatives. Your oversight of the company has helped in upholding the principle of corporate governance and best practices in safeguarding the interest of stakeholders”, Raji said.