Gov. Abiodun Commiserates Olowu Over Mother’s Death

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Prof Saka Matemilola, over the death of his mother, Alhaja Aliratu Àdùnní Matemilola.

Alhaja Matemilola died on Sunday, October 27, at the age of 81, following a brief illness.

The governor described the death of the matriarch of the royal household as a great loss, not only to her family and the Owu Kingdom but the entire state.

He described the late Alhaja Matemilola as a great mother, who imbibed in her children the virtues of discipline, hard work, and quality leadership, which the Olowu has been exhibiting since his ascension to the throne.

He said: “It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the passing of Alhaja Aliratu Àdùnní Matemilola, the mother of the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Prof Saka Matemilola, just a few hours after the celebration of the Omo Olowu Day.

“Her death at this period left a sour taste in our mouth, coming just hours after the celebration of the Omo Olowu Day, but we take solace in the fact that she lived well and left an indelible mark on the Owu Kingdom, Egbaland and the entirety of our state.

“I, therefore, extend my heartfelt condolences to our royal father, Oba Prof Saka Matemilola, the royal family, and the Owu Kingdom during this time of grief. I pray the Almighty God grants her soul eternal peace.”

