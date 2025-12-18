New Telegraph

Gov. Abiodun Approves Career Advancement For Graduate Primary School Teachers

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the career progression of Graduate Primary School Teachers (Tutor Cadre) from GL.16 to GL.17.

The decision was announced in a statement signed by the State Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya.

The move aims to address career stagnation, boost motivation, and enhance service delivery within the primary education system. In addition, the governor approved a consolidated salary structure for Head-Teacher General, effectively upgrading their status.

Mr. Onasanya noted that the policy follows a review of existing career progression frameworks and is designed to improve learning outcomes.

The State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has been directed to implement the policy immediately.

This initiative aligns with the ISEYA pillar of the administration, reinforcing Ogun State’s commitment to strengthening its education sector and supporting teachers’ professional growth.

