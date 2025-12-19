Gov. Abiodun Appoints New Statistician-General

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of Mrs Omolara Adebukola Adebayo as the new Statistician-General of the state, in a move aimed at further strengthening the operations of the Ogun State Bureau of Statistics and enhancing the quality of the Civil/Public Service.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement issued by the State Head of Service, Mr Kehinde Onasanya, who said the decision was in line with the provisions of Section 12 (1) of the Ogun State Statistical Law, 2012.

According to the statement, Mrs Adebayo was selected from the pool of successful Directors under the Ogun State Pipeline Leadership Development Programme, a scheme designed to groom and supply competent officers for top-level appointments in the Civil/Public Service.

Mrs Adebayo joined the Ogun State Civil Service on November 19, 2001, as a Statistician on Grade Level 08, and rose steadily through the ranks to become Deputy Director (Statistician), Grade Level 16, with effect from January 1, 2024. She had been acting as the Statistician-General following the statutory retirement of the former occupant of the office in May 2025.

An experienced professional, Mrs Adebayo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the University of Ibadan, obtained in January 1999. She also earned an Oracle 11g Certification in 2012 with a 95 per cent pass grade, and possesses a Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics from Ogun State University.

The statement urged the newly appointed Statistician-General to bring dedication, diligence and selflessness to her new role, while relentlessly pursuing excellence in service to the state.