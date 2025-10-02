Gov AbdulRazaq Visits Oke-Ode Following Recent Kidnapping Attacks

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has visited Oke-Ode in Ifelodun Local Government Area to commiserate with families affected by recent kidnappings.

During the visit, the Governor offered prayers for the repose of the victims’ souls, lauded the efforts of security personnel, and reassured the community of the government’s commitment to restoring lasting peace.

He extended condolences and solidarity to all communities impacted by security breaches across Ifelodun, Irepodun, Isin, Ekiti, Edu, and Patigi.

“We have come to commiserate with the community over the attacks and commend the security forces, forest guards, and vigilantes for repelling the assailants and restoring peace,” Governor AbdulRazaq said. “Everything is being put in place to mitigate these incidents and ensure they do not recur.”

The Governor was accompanied by Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo; the State Director of DSS; the State Commandant of NSCDC, Dr. Umar Mohammed; Senior Special Assistant on Security, Muyideen Aliyu; and the Chairman of Ifelodun, Hon. Femi Yusuf.

During the visit, security officers and community leaders from Oke-Ode and neighbouring Igbaja briefed the Governor, including the National President of Oke-Ode Development Association, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Ajala, Elder Oyin Zubair, and the local youth leader.

Governor AbdulRazaq, who had earlier issued a statement on the attacks, reaffirmed the government’s determination to intensify efforts to protect lives and properties across the state.