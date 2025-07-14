Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people and government of Ogun State on the passing of His Royal Highness, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The Governor recalled that the Awujale was a towering cultural figure and a symbol of unity, honour, and respect whose reign marked a significant shift in royal leadership.

He saluted the courage, carriage, and commitment with which the late Awujale led his people for more than six decades and the prestige that his reign brought to Ijebu and its cultural heritage.

Governor AbdulRazaq also commiserated with His Excellency Governor Dapo Abiodun, the people of Ijebu, and the immediate family of His Royal Highness.

He, however, urged them to be comforted by the trailblazing legacies of the late Awujale, and prays to Allaah to admit him to al-jannah Firdaus.

Also, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, has joined the rest of the nation in mourning the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, describing his demise as the end of a remarkable era.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, described the late former President as a tireless patriot and an uncommon political figure who stood for the unity and progress of Nigeria throughout his adult life, recalling the several roles played by the ex-President in national development, particularly as a soldier, administrator, politician and statesman.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the former President was a believer in the greatness of Nigeria, saying this was exemplified in the way he consistently offered himself for service. He explained that his decision to contest for the highest office in the land for four consecutive times before eventually succeeding in 2019 showed that he was a man of unbendable doggedness, firm resilience and great faith.

Prof. Egbewole remarked that the tenures of ex-President Buhari as a military Governor of the defunct North-Eastern State, Minister of Petroleum Resources, military Head of State, Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Special Trust Fund and finally as a democratically-elected President were marked by unique dispostions to leadership and incredible positive impact.

The Vice Chancellor said that the late statesman, who would be remembered for his disciplinary dispositions, uncommon integrity and anti-corruption stance, was a very good friend of the University as he received an honourary doctorate degree from the University of Ilorin over 25 years ago.

He also said that the management, staff and students would continue to celebrate him as his name dotted its landscape through several landmark projects either done by the Federal Government under his leadership or projects commissioned by him.

Prof. Egbewole added that the deceased was one of the most distinguished Nigerians of all times not just because of the positions of authority he held but due to the exceptionally upright manner he held them.

The Vice Chancellor explained that the life and times of the late elder statesman exemplified uncommon patriotism and profound services, saying that the career of the ex-President was a great example of patriotism and true greatness.

Prof. Egbewole said that it was unfortunate that the former President, who would have been invited, died at a time the University was preparing to mark its Golden Jubilee anniversary.

The Vice Chancellor, who is the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), commiserated with the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and the entire people of Nigeria on the death of a frontline leader.

The multiple award-winning legal luminary specifically sympathised with the immediate family and friends of the late ex-President as well as the government and people of Katsina State on the loss of a great son and leader.

Prof. Egbewole prayed to God to rest the soul of the departed elder statesman in eternal peace and give his family and colleagues the fortitude to bear his death.

In his tribute, a former Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shuaibu Oba AbdulRaheem,OFR, under whose watch the University granted the departed leader an honourary doctorate degree, described the late ex-President as a great Nigerian by every parameter.

The retired academic, who was also the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, recalled that the former President, as the Executive Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund, came to the rescue of the University by allocating three brand new (one 32-seater and two 16-seater) busses to the institution in order to reduce the problem of transportation among its students who had to commute between the two campuses, which are separated by some eight kilometers (8 km) from each other.

Prof. AbdulRaheem prayed to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and admit his soul into Alijanat Fridaouz.