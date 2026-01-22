Gov AbdulRazaq Sets Up Panel To Probe Kwara Poly Students’ Protest

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the recent students’ protest at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

The decision was announced in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, following the unrest that disrupted academic activities at the institution.

According to the statement, the committee is chaired by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Senior Ibrahim Sulyman. Other members are the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Nafisat Buge, and the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Dr. Mrs. Mercy Olufunke Shittu.

As part of the measures taken, Governor AbdulRazaq has directed the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, to step aside immediately pending the outcome of the investigation, while the most senior Deputy Rector will act as Rector in the interim.

The committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to the Governor. Its mandate includes examining the remote and immediate causes of the protest and how it was handled, recommending measures to prevent future occurrences, and making broader recommendations aimed at promoting the growth and stability of the institution.

The panel is also expected to engage with all relevant stakeholders during the course of its assignment.